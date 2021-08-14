SYNC Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,768.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $27,768.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.35 or 0.00421806 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003353 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.35 or 0.00962556 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,738,859 coins and its circulating supply is 118,797,459 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.