SYNC Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,768.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $27,768.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.35 or 0.00421806 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003353 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011810 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003044 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.35 or 0.00962556 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000121 BTC.
SYNC Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
SYNC Network Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
