Syntropy Trading Down 3.3% This Week (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $140.50 million and $1.21 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,896,927 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

