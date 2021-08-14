Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,907,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

SYY stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -158.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

