Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sysco by 529.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $58,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $79.44. 1,940,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,598. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

