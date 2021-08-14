Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $726,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 167.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.44. 1,940,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

