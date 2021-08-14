Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.53.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $879.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

