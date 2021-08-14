Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.53.
About Sysmex
Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.
