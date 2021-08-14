TaaS (TAAS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00878038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00105654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00044002 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.