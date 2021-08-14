Tachyon Protocol Price Hits $0.0465 on Major Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

IPX is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

