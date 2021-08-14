Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.62 million, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.