Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,981,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 658,898 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $3,121,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

TSM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.50. 4,563,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.