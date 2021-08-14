Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

