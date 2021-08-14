Tapmydata Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $986,406.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.00417230 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003340 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.85 or 0.00970155 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

