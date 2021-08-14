Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Decreased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 65.6% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $134.67 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

