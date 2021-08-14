Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 733.80 ($9.59). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 732.20 ($9.57), with a volume of 1,322,733 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 751.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:TATE)
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.