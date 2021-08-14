TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 213.3% in July

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

TTDKY opened at $108.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. TDK has a 1 year low of $103.36 and a 1 year high of $175.64.

TDK shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

