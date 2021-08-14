TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 343,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after acquiring an additional 558,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

