Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post sales of $37.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $45.57 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $112.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $244.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on TNK. TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 815.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 997.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNK opened at $11.19 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.22.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

