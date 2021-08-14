Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Down 79.6% in July

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the July 15th total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEKK. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,817,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,733 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $13,056,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,528,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 34,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,903,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.73 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.