Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.67.

TDY opened at $455.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $462.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

