Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $366.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

