Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $213.65 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $145.76 and a 1 year high of $216.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

