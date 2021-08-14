Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Achieves $96.99 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $51.22 or 0.00109392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $96.99 million and $50.28 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.00883818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,963,018 coins and its circulating supply is 1,893,496 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

