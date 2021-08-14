TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Up 104.3% This Week

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TEMCO has traded up 104.3% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $33.01 million and approximately $20.08 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00135170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00154828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.09 or 0.99856087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.00869945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

