Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a growth of 251.4% from the July 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $177,469.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,126,870 shares of company stock worth $11,847,016 in the last ninety days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 407.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 345,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,639. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.