Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCEHY shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $60.23 on Friday. Tencent has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $577.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.18%.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

