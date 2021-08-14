Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 1,523,865 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.