Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stake Boosted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 5.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.67% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $172,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,890,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,143,656. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

