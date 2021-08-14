Tendies 1-Day Volume Hits $94,118.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $885,690.59 and $94,118.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00878038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00105654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00044002 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,720 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,720 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

