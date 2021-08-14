TENT (TENT) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,500.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, TENT has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $617,848.32 and $7,500.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.96 or 0.00307488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00136172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00153617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,880,020 coins and its circulating supply is 37,802,928 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

