TenX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.98 or 0.00876054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00101291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044015 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.