TERA Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $508,929.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00136371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.32 or 0.99962508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00868356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

