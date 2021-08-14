Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,809,000 after acquiring an additional 797,113 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after acquiring an additional 833,557 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,486,000 after buying an additional 516,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,090,000 after buying an additional 429,539 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TMX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 760,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,475. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

