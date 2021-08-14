Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TEZNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.