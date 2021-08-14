Terra (LUNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.06 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $7.06 billion and $289.50 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $17.15 or 0.00036733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 996,568,078 coins and its circulating supply is 411,764,605 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

