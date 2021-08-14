Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.66 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $155.65 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.00883818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

TVK is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 532,070,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

