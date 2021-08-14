Terracoin (TRC) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $727,602.94 and $141.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $652.20 or 0.01397160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00347061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00117644 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003064 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.