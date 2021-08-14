TerraKRW Market Cap Hits $38.60 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $38.60 million and $1,853.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00135792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,877.00 or 1.00059511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00872393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,577,311,862 coins and its circulating supply is 43,576,582,754 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

