Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.89

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and traded as low as $39.18. Terumo shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 13,418 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Terumo had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terumo Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

