Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Tesla by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $717.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a PE ratio of 373.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.33 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $660.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.