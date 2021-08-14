Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Burleson & Company LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Burleson & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 5.0% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $717.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.33 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

