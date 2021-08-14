Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $717.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $325.33 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

