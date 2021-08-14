Tether Reaches Market Cap of $63.30 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Tether has a total market cap of $63.30 billion and $79.24 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00136787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00156578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.80 or 0.99792020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.00875226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.96 or 0.06954779 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 63,246,734,131 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

