Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.12 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

