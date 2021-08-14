Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $188.70. 1,920,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,657. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

