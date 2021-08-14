Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $63.39 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

