Texas Permanent School Fund Has $14.35 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

