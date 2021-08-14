Texas Permanent School Fund Has $14.57 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,707. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.