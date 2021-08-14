Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

HCA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.