Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 3,563,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

