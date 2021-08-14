Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.62. 1,981,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

